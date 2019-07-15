Light Rain Expected In Delhi, Nearby Areas Today: Weather Department

Despite cloud formations over the region, the area has witnessed a dry spell so far. (File)

The long wait for rain in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to end today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light shower later in the day. It is expected to continue till Thursday, the weather department added.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected. The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said that rain is expected to start today.

"Winds over Delhi and NCR have changed to easterly. We expect the weather to change and rains will commence by today evening. Intensity will increase gradually," Mahesh Palawat, vice-president Meteorology and Climate Change at the Skymet Weather, said.

