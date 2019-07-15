Heavy Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi After Days Of Heat, Humidity

Delhi Rain: Several social media users posted photos online, mostly welcoming the showers.

Heavy rain hit parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon after days of dry spell in the National Capital Region. Earlier in the day, cloudy skies had raised hopes of residents who were reeling under the heat coupled with humidity since the onset of monsoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted light shower on Monday which is expected to continue until Thursday. "The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected. The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, also forecast rain in the national capital on Monday. "Winds over Delhi and NCR have changed to easterly. We expect the weather to change and rains will commence by today evening. Intensity will increase gradually," a Skymet official was quoted as saying news agency IANS.

Delhi Rain: Earlier in the day, cloudy skies had raised hopes of residents.

Several social media users posted photos of Delhi rain online, mostly welcoming the showers.

The US embassy in New Delhi tweeted: "Ah! The sounds, the sights and majesty of the #Monsoon! Only in India! We are soaking it in, here at the Embassy".

Ah! The sounds, the sights and majesty of the #Monsoon! Only in India! We are soaking it in, here at the Embassy! #DelhiRains☔ #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/RctglJ21If — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 15, 2019

The southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 5, almost a week later than it was expected. The onset of monsoon brought much-needed relief to residents from the searing peak summer heat. The city had witnessed a near-record heat wave with temperatures touching 48 degrees - a record high for the month June.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.