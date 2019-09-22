'Lick My Foot': Woman Alleges Abuse At South Delhi Bar, Case Filed

The incident happened at Sidecar, a restaurant at M Block market in Greater Kailash Part 2

A woman who went to an upscale restaurant with two of her friends at a posh market in south Delhi narrated on Facebook a harrowing experience they have suffered at the hands of a group of men, who allegedly abused and misbehaved with them.

The incident happened at Sidecar, a restaurant and bar at M Block market in Greater Kailash Part 2, on Saturday night. The woman has posted photos of the men who allegedly misbehaved with them.

A First Information Report has been filed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He said the police are trying to track down the men and they are looking at the CCTV footage.

"Two men sat behind our table and one of them rested his arm on my chair. I moved my chair as his arm was very close to her (the woman's friend) head. At doing this the other man sitting with him pushed my chair very aggressively, to which I went flying ahead," the woman, CEO of an interior design studio, wrote on Facebook.

"We got up immediately to correct him, as to why and how could he push someone's chair? To which started yelling on top of his voice. He turned around said a couple of things back and forth and the most obscene and obnoxious thing by spreading his legs and sitting inappropriately on the chair, pointing to his male part, said the following: 'come and B*** me, f*** you'," the woman wrote.

"And soon after, he lifted his right leg and put it up towards my face and and stated 'Lick my foot, you look like my maid and you all are south Delhi aunties'. This incident shook us immensely, to which the manager sent them to the first floor of the restaurant to calm him down," she wrote.

"Within less than five minutes, the two men had the audacity to come back and sit at the same table which was behind us. For the next 25 minutes the two of them sat right behind my chair and acted extremely arrogantly. So much so when (one of her friends) was taking a picture, he cheekily pouted and blew kisses in the air... The manager of the restaurant was cooperative but unfortunately not well informed about what to do in such situations. The men finally left after hearing (her friend) call the cops," the woman wrote.

A Sidecar manager replied to her Facebook post, saying the restaurant is cooperating with the police and has shared the CCTV footage and statements.

