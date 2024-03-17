'No Sammaan Now, Only Summons': Row Over Delhi Liquor Policy Probe

Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED in the Delhi Jal Board case

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over what she called was "fake summons" issued to her party colleague and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Soon after her comments against the ED, two BJP leaders shot back at Atishi, alleging Mr Kejriwal appears to be involved in corruption in every sector.

The ED issued summons to Mr Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Delhi Jal Board case.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received another summons yesterday evening from the ED... They have asked him to join some investigations related to the Delhi Jal Board. We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this matter," Atishi told reporters.

Responding on the matter, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari took a swipe at the Delhi Chief Minister, "Arvind Kejriwal ke paas ab samman nahi, sirf summons hai... It seems that Arvind Kejriwal has indulged in corruption in every sector."

The ED case is based on a first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which alleged former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora awarded a Rs 38 crore contract to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. The ED alleged Mr Arora received a bribe in cash and in bank accounts after the contract went to NKG Infrastructure. This money, it has alleged, was passed on to various parties, including "persons connected with AAP".

Attacking the Centre, Atishi alluded to the ED summons as she took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister is concerned about one thing, which is, by some means or another, putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail before the elections. The ED and CBI have only one objective. As soon as the court process started, another summons was sent to Arvind Kejriwal yesterday evening. Summons have been sent in a fake case."

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, also referring to the Delhi liquor policy case, refuted Atishi's claims and pointed out it is Mr Kejriwal who has "zero knowledge" of the law.

"Arvind Kejriwal is well-educated and so are his cabinet ministers; however, when it comes to the law, his knowledge is zero. The investigation is in connection with a liquor scam as the allegations are grave. The charges say AAP leaders have taken Rs 100 crore kickbacks... Arvind Kejriwal has disrespected eight summons of the ED," Ms Swaraj told news agency ANI.

"The petition that has been filed by ED in court... The proceeding has nothing to do with the fact that ED summons are legal or illegal. He has himself invited this case against him," she said.

The ED's move comes a day after Mr Kejriwal first appeared before a local court on Saturday in connection with the case, as the ED earlier filed two complaints against him complaining of disobeying their summons to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

The court later granted him bail in the case filed by the agency for skipping its summons.

