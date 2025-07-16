To Avoid Flooding Like Last Year, Delhi Unclogs One Of 3 Major Drains

Authorities in Delhi have taken major steps towards reducing waterlogging in parts of the national capital. Two long-clogged water bays along the Barapulla drain, one of the three major drains in Delhi, are now flowing freely after decades-old encroachments near the Old Barapulla Bridge were cleared by the civic authorities and the police.

The widening of the drain's right bank is also completed, confirmed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, adding that silt and debris removal is currently underway.

"After the removal of illegal structures, the department has taken up the widening of the Barapullah drain on the right bank and the opening of long-clogged water bays. This marks the first major intervention in decades," said Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma.

The development follows a large-scale encroachment removal drive carried out on June 1 by the Revenue Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, and other agencies. The demolition targeted the Madrasi Camp settlement, which had occupied the right bank of the Barapulla drain between the Old Barapulla Bridge and a nearby railway line.

The action followed a Delhi High Court direction to authorities to remove obstructions and restore the free flow of water.

The issue first surfaced during a field inspection by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena last August, when he found the Barapullah, Kushak, and Sunehri drains choked with silt.

This contradicted the desilting claims made by the then AAP-led government.

The Lt Governor had then pointed out that while these drains were designed to carry 24% of Delhi's stormwater load, they were operating at less than 10% capacity. He subsequently ordered round-the-clock deployment of machinery, with a particular focus on the Barapulla stretch.

Officials confirmed to NDTV that more than 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt have been removed since the desilting effort began in August last year.

Last year, heavy rain had caused flooding in several parts of South Delhi, South East Delhi, and New Delhi. The government believes that the restored drainage system will significantly reduce flooding this monsoon, especially in low-lying areas such as Nizamuddin and Sarai Kale Khan. Years of narrowing activities and obstructions had led to chronic waterlogging in these localities.

Two of the three bays along the Barapulla drain are finally flowing after decades. But with the third still blocked by a Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) tower situated directly at its inlet, one question looms large: how soon can the final obstacle be removed to restore the drain's full flow?