Man, 25, Dies Of Electrocution While Crossing Waterlogged Gurugram Street On Bike

A 25-year-old man returning home on a bike from a gymnasium late on Wednesday night was electrocuted to death while crossing a waterlogged street in Gurugram, said the police.

The man has been identified as Akshat Jain, a graphic designer by profession.

The incident was reported from Sector 49 in Gurugram, a suburb of Delhi.

He was electrocuted while crossing an electricity pole in a waterlogged street, said the police.

"Due to waterlogging in Sector 49 area, he (the man) had to pass by the street light pole, where he got electrocuted. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," a police official said.

A case of negligence has been registered against the electricity department following a complaint by the victim's family.

Shortly after the incident, two cows got electrocuted at the same place and died.

Heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR Wednesday evening, which resulted in severe waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram.