Baba Back To Dhaba After Restaurant Fails, Says Saved 20 Lakhs For Future

Kanta Prasad said he will run the dhaba all his life.

Kanta Prasad, who made headlines last year after a YouTuber showed his grim financial condition brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to the world, has shut down his Delhi restaurant that he started with the donation money. Reason: poor return on investment.

The Delhi resident, 80, is now running his famous Baba Ka Dhaba eatery in the national capital's Malviya Nagar area.

"On an investment of Rs 1 lakh, we only earned Rs 35,000, that is why we shut it. I am happy to run my old eatery as the customer footfall is good here," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

People from across the country had made generous donations to Kanta Prasad after his video - in which he tearfully talked about the loss of sales due to the pandemic - went viral. Using the donation money, he opened the restaurant in South Delhi.

Mr Prasad, however, says that he will now run his Malviya Nagar eatery till he is alive. He has also planned his retirement.

"I will run this dhaba till I am alive. The day business sees a slump, I will shut it. We have saved Rs 20 lakh for me and my wife from the money we received last year," he added.

The humanitarian gesture had turned into a massive controversy last year after Kanta Prasad levelled allegations of financial misappropriation against the YouTuber, Gaurav Wasan. The social media influencer had denied the charges.