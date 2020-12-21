Delhi's 80-Year-Old "Baba Ka Dhaba" Owner, Of Social Media Fame, Starts Afresh

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanti Prasad said the new restaurant will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines.

Delhi's 80-Year-Old 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner, Of Social Media Fame, Starts Afresh

"We're very happy, god has blessed us," Kanti Prasad said.

New Delhi:

The elderly owners of Baba Ka Dhaba, a street-side food kiosk in Delhi, today made a fresh start after social media users helped pull them back from the utter destitution to which the COVID-19 lockdown had pushed them.

Eighty-year-old Kanti Prasad and his wife Badami Devi today inaugurated their brand-new restaurant in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the same locality where till a little over two months ago, they sold dal, curry, parathas, and rice at Rs30-50 a plate.

After decades of barely making ends meet, the couple was suddenly pushed off the edge by the lockdown during which their business plunged badly - their children, two sons and a daughter, have been of no help. So much so that when food blogger Gaurav Vasan spoke to them about their earnings one day in October, Mr Prasad broke down into tears showing a few Rs 10 notes as his day's collection. 

5qqjt20g

Mr Vasan's video soon began spreading on social media, particularly Instagram and Twitter. It moved so many people that by the next day morning, the kiosk in Malviya Nagar was being thronged by Delhiites.

Newsbeep

Today, all that social media support seemed to have fructified into something concrete as Mr Prasad and Ms Devi kickstart their new venture.

"We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," Mr Prasad old ANI.

Comments
Baba Ka Dhabababa ka dhaba delhi malviya nagarBaba Ka Dhaba News

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india