Delhi Hit-And-Drag: All 4 Men In Car Were Drunk, Shows Blood Report

All four men in the car that hit a 20-year-old Delhi woman and dragged her for 13 km on New Year's Day, killing her in the most horrific manner, were drunk, shows their blood report.

Anjali Singh was heading home on her scooter with her friend Nidhi after a New Year's Eve party when the car hit her a little after 2 am. Anjali's leg was caught in one of the wheels and she was dragged away by the car. Even when the occupants saw her arm under the wheels, they did not stop. The men drove around for more than an hour before the body fell off.

The accused had initially said that didn't hear the woman was trapped under their car, as the windows were down and loud music was playing inside. However, police sources said that they knew the woman was stuck under the car, but did not stop out of fear.

Around two hours after the incident, the men brought the car back to its owner and fled in an autorickshaw, security footage has revealed.

Nidhi, Anjali's friend, said she did not inform anyone about the accident as she was scared and feared that she would be blamed for it

Anjali died after suffering at least 40 external injuries. Her skin was peeled off, her ribs were exposed from her back, the base of her skull was fractured and some "brain matter was missing", according to the autopsy report.

Earlier today, Delhi Police suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route the woman was killed, officials said.