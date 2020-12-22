Journalist Robbed At Gunpoint By Three Bike-Borne Men In East Delhi: Police

CCTV footage of the area is being checked to identify the accused, the police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old journalist of a news agency was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne men in east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The police received information regarding the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday, they said.

They rushed to the spot and found the journalist.

The journalist said that three persons on a motorcycle robbed his mobile phone and identity card at gunpoint, and he suffered injuries during the incident.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway and nearby CCTV footage is being checked to identify the accused person, the police added.

