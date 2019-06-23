Journalist Shot At While Driving In Delhi, Attackers Threw Eggs On Car

Mitali Chandola was driving in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave when she was shot at.

A journalist was shot at by a group of masked men while she was in her car at east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave, the police said today. Mitali Chandola, who lives in Noida, was driving her Hyundai i20 car around 12:30 am on Sunday when a Maruti Swift suddenly overtook her, the police said.

Some masked men inside the car fired two shots at her, the police said, adding the bullets pierced through the front windshield and one of them hit her hand. Ms Chandola told the police the attackers also threw eggs on her car's windshield before accelerating away.

She has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi and is out of danger.

The police said they are investigating whether any gang that targets motorists at night with eggs to distract and rob them were involved in the attack.

Two bullets pierced through the windshield of Mitali Chandola's Hyundai i20

The police have also not ruled out personal enmity. Ms Chandola said she was not in good terms with her family, according to the police.

"She has received bullet injuries in her arm. She is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be case of family dispute," senior police officer Jasmeet Singh told reporters.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused.

In 2008, a 26-year-old journalist, Soumya Viswanathan, was shot dead in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj while she was driving around 3:30 am.