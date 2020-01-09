JNU Vice Chancellor's 'Great Personalities' Barb At Deepika Padukone

Jagadesh Kumar has been facing intense criticism for not doing enough during last week's mob attack.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been facing intense criticism for not doing enough during last week's mob attack at the prestigious university, on Wednesday questioned the support extended by prominent people to protests at the varsities across the country.

"I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can't you stand with them," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Kumar's comment comes days after Bollywood star Deepika Padukone visited JNU and met injured students and faculty members injured in Sunday night's violence. Although the Padmaavat star did not speak at the university, she was seen interacting with JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh.

"I feel proud that we are not scared of expressing ourselves. It (is good) that we are thinking of our country and its future," she told NDTV, a day after visiting the university.

Classes in the prestigious varsity in south-west Delhi has been suspended since the Sunday night's attack by masked people which left over 30 people injured.

Many rose in support of the JNU students in the days that followed. The country-wide demonstrations in solidarity with those injured in the attack also featured Bollywood personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha condemning the incident in the strongest possible terms.

The JNU campus was thrown into turmoil on Sunday when a group of masked people armed with sticks and iron rods attacked students and teachers for an extended period while the police stood outside its gates citing lack of permission to enter. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a students' union linked to the ruling BJP, has been blamed for the attack.