JNU Hosts Second Convocation Today After 46 Years

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is hosting its second convocation after a gap of 46 years at the AICTE auditorium today.



More than 400 students, who have successfully graduated between January 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, will be conferred with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) at the convocation.



Professor VK Saraswat, Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and current Member of the NITI Aayog, will deliver the convocation address and award the degrees to the graduates, read a JNU statement.

The university was established in 1969 and its first and only convocation was held in 1972. At that time, noted journalist, educationist and diplomat Gopalaswami Parthasarathy was the Vice Chancellor of the university.

At the first convocation, Balraj Sahni, the Indian film and stage actor, delivered the address, where he had famously said, "It is my earnest hope and prayer that you, graduates of Jawaharlal Nehru University may succeed where I and so many others of my generation have failed."

The JNU Students' Union has appealed to the JNU community to boycott the convocation, accusing vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar of "muzzling their democratic rights".