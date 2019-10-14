22-Year-Old Jamia Millia Islamia Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

Irfan BK was a first-year student of MA (Psychology) at Jamia Millia Islamia University (File)

A 22-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia University allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in southeast Delhi's Okhla Vihar on Monday, police said.

However, no suicide note was found, they said but added no foul play is suspected.

Irfan BK, a first-year student of Master of Arts (Psychology), was from Kerala, they said.

His two roommates were away at the time of incident.

After one of them returned home around 3.30pm, the student was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday after the family members arrive.

"He was a first year student and had enrolled as a student in July. He belonged to Kerala," a varsity official said.

