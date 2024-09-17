IndiGo Flight Tailstrike Leaves Huge Dent During Take-Off, Plane Returns To Airport

The IndiGo aircraft involved in the tailstrike incident in Bengaluru

An IndiGo aircraft suffered damage in the tail section after it hit the runway while taking off from Delhi airport, sources said. The IndiGo flight No. 6E 6054 was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru when the incident happened on September 9, sources said.

Visuals of the damage to the tail section show several white dents on the blue paint of the aircraft skin, indicating a serious tailstrike.

A tailstrike happens when the tail of an aircraft touches the runway during takeoff or landing. This can be dangerous as it can lead to structural damage, especially to the rear pressure bulkhead, the cone-shaped area in an aircraft's tail that seals the pressurised cabin.

The pilot immediately informed the air traffic controller (ATC) about the matter, after which the ATC gave clearance to land. The aircraft landed safely, sources said.

No one was injured. The regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Delhi airport authorities are investigating the incident, sources said.

The DGCA has derostered the crew and has started the process of finding out what exactly happened.

The passengers were deboarded and separate arrangements were made for them, sources said.

IndiGo has not given a statement on the matter yet.