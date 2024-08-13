Delhi Traffic Police Suggests Routes To Avoid On Independence Day

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory about the parking arrangements.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Independence Day 2024 celebrations on August 15. Several roads in the national capital will remain closed between 4 AM and 10 AM and only the labelled vehicles will be permitted on the mentioned routes, the traffic advisory states.

"In view of #IndependenceDay celebrations, traffic restrictions will be effective for the general public and commuters. Kindly follow the advisory," the police stated.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic restrictions around Red Fort

Among the roads that will remain closed for vehicular movement from 4 AM to 10 AM are

Netaji Subhash Marg: From Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail. Lothian Road: GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail. SP Mukherjee Marg: From HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk. Chandni Chowk Road: Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort. Nishad Raj Marg: From the Ring Road to the Netaji Subhash Marg. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg. Ring Road: From Rajghat to ISBT. Outer Ring Road: From ISBT to IP Flyover (Salimgarh Bypass).

According to the traffic advisory, vehicles without any parking labels for the Independence Day celebrations should avoid these roads between 4 AM to 10 AM: C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass.

Adequate informative signages will be displayed at all important traffic junctions to assist vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort, the advisory added.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory about the parking arrangements for all the invitees at the Independence Day celebrations.

Traffic Advisory



On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his eleventh consecutive address on the occasion of Independence Day. This will be his first speech after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for its third term.