In Pics: Delhi Adorned With Colourful Flowers As Spring Arrives

Delhi's Central Park is adorned with colorful floral boards, tray gardens, hanging baskets

A prolonged winter and the delayed spring have brought a riot of colours to the heart of Delhi. The national capital has welcomed spring with the blossoming of colourful flowers across the city. Around 14,000 varieties of flowering plants of about 35 categories can be seen in Delhi.

A variety of seasonal flowers such as dahlia, petunia, pansy, salvia, and marigold have blossomed in the Central Park, Connaught Place. The park is also adorned with colorful floral boards, tray gardens, hanging baskets, and much more.

Here's a glimpse of spring's colourful arrival in Delhi:

The Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place adorned with flowers of various colours.

Colourful flowers bloom in full glory in Delhi's Central Park.

Delighful pink flowers bloom in Delhi's Central Park.

A giant green heart backdropped by beautiful flowers make for an ideal 'selfie' spot.