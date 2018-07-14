In Fight Against Pollution, Arvind Kejriwal Seeks US Help

Arvind Kejriwal met Kenneth Juster on Friday.

American Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who sought more cooperation from the US in fighting pollution in the national capital, a government statement on Friday stated.

Mr Kejriwal informed Mr Juster about the agreement between the Delhi government and the University of Washington to combat pollution during the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

According to the statement, the Washington university will provide real-time pollution data to the Delhi government.

The data will help in identifying the source of pollution in Delhi through the year.

"I would like to meet if any of the experts on the area are coming to India to know the best practices to be implemented in Delhi also," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying during the meeting with Mr Juster.

"We are also open to ideas on any other sector also, we can be technology partners in various areas," he said.

"The ambassador said he will definitely inform and keep in touch on the areas where partnership is required," according to the statement.