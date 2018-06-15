In Dispute Over Water, BJP Councillor's Brother Murdered In Delhi The incident took place in Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi around 8 pm on Thursday when Krishan Bhadana, brother of Subhash Bhadana, and his family got into an altercation with Babli and his family.

Share EMAIL PRINT Babli, who allegedly fired the bullet, was also injured (Representational) New Delhi: The brother of a BJP councillor died in a hospital here on Friday after being shot by his neighbour as a dispute over water turned violent, police said on Friday.



The incident took place in Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi around 8 pm on Thursday when Krishan Bhadana, brother of Subhash Bhadana, and his family got into an altercation with Babli and his family, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Romil Baaniya.



Babli and his family assaulted the Bhadanas with bricks and the issue snowballed as Babli summoned his associates and even opened fire at the other side.



"Krishan and his son Manish sustained gun shot injuries and their family members also got injured. Krishan died in hospital on Friday," he said.



Babli, who allegedly fired the bullet, was also injured and admitted to Batra Hospital. He will be arrested once discharged, said Mr Baaniya, adding that his two brothers, father Rampat and cousin Kaviraj have been arrested.



