In Delhi's, Bodies Of 15 Oxen Found Inside Abandoned Container

Police are on the lookout for the driver of the container who abandoned it and fled (File)

Fifteen oxen were found dead inside an abandoned container in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said today.

Yesterday, the police were informed about a container parked on the National Highway 8 near Link Road, which was emanating a foul smell, they said.

When it was checked, the bodies of 15 oxen were found, police said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent to a veterinary hospital in Masoodpur for postmortem examination.

Advertisement

Police are on the lookout for the driver of the container who abandoned it and fled.

For more Delhi news, click here