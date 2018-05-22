In Delhi, Two Cops Arrested While Taking Bribe Inside Police Station The incident happened in Bara Hindu Rao police station in north district.

An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable were arrested today for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for not taking action on a complaint filed against him by his wife, police said.



The complainant, who works in an insurance company, had approached the Vigilance Branch of Delhi Police with a complaint that ASI Jauhari Singh, posted at the Bara Hindu Rao police station in north district, had already taken Rs 6,000 from him and was demanding Rs 4,000 more for not taking action on the complaint of his wife, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.



Accordingly, a team was constituted by the Vigilance Branch.



The complainant, along with police personnel in civvies, arrived at the police station today and met Mr Singh, who directed him to pay the Rs 4,000 to Head Constable Pardeep.



The head constable received the money from the complainant. Subsequently, the raiding team nabbed the accused police personnel.



