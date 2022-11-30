In Delhi Civic Polls, Some Candidates' Assets Rose By 40 Times: Report

Delhi civic body polls are on December 4; results on the 7th. (Representational Image)

Assets of 75 councillors of the 84 who are again contesting the municipal elections in Delhi have increased by three to 4,437 per cent, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR and the Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was Rs 2.93 crore.

"Out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89 per cent) have increased ranging from 3 to 4,437 per cent and assets of nine councillors (11 per cent) have decreased ranging from (-)2 per cent to (-)76 per cent," the report said.

The average assets of these 84 re-contesting councillors in 2022 are Rs 4.37 crore and their average asset growth since the last election in 2017 is Rs 1.44 crore.

The average percentage growth in assets for these councillors is 49 per cent.

Vineet Vohra of the BJP from the 59-Pachim Vihar ward has declared the maximum increase in assets of Rs 28.61 crore, i.e from Rs 9.33 crore in 2017 to Rs 37.94 crore in 2022.

Assets of Nandini Sharma of the BJP from the 149-Malviya Nagar ward have increased by Rs 25.58 crore -- from Rs 24.25 crore in 2017 to Rs 49.84 crore in 2022 -- the ADR report said.

Assets of Shikha Roy of the BJP from the 173-Greater Kailash ward have risen by Rs 6 crore -- from Rs 6.81 crore in 2017 to Rs 12.81 crore in 2022.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls are slated for December 4.

