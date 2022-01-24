In A First, 'Lok Adalat' Tableau In Republic Day Parade

The front part of the tableau will showcase 'Nyay Sabke Liye' (Justice for all)

In a first, a tableau depicting 'Lok Adalat' will participate in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26. The theme of the float by the National Legal Services Authority tableau will be "Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat".

Lok Adalat is an innovative and a popular mechanism of alternative dispute resolution to resolve legal disputes with the spirit of conciliation outside the court. It follows a simple and informal procedure to settle disputes in the shortest possible time.

The front part of the tableau will showcase 'Nyay Sabke Liye' (Justice for all) - a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection. On the rear, a hand will be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalat - accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

During the national Lok Adalats organised in the year 2021, 1.27 crore (1,27,87,329) cases were settled

The order or the award of Lok Adalat is final and non-appealable

NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) under the leadership of Justice UU Lalit - the second highest judge of the Supreme Court and the next Chief Justice of the country - has made efforts to provide justice to the poor and helpless across the country.

Justice UU Lalit is the Executive Chairperson of NALSA, a body which provides free legal services to eligible candidates across India and organizes Lok Adalats for speedy resolution of cases.