In A First, Delhi Police Becomes Gets Chief Technology Officer A 'Technology Cell' has been created in Delhi Police to provide guidance on all technology-related matters. It will be under the special cell and will be looked after by a CTO.

Delhi Police has claimed to be the first force in the country to have a CTO (Representational) New Delhi: Delhi Police has appointed a chief technology officer (CTO) to help them in combating crime with the use of high-tech methods.



A 'Technology Cell' has been created in Delhi Police to provide guidance on all technology-related matters. It will be under the special cell and will be looked after by a CTO.



With the induction of a CTO, Delhi Police has claimed to be the first force in the country to have such an officer.



According to Delhi Police, the Technology Cell will scan latest technology developments which will have implications for the police and can be utilised by it to combat crime and criminals.



A K Mohapatra, who was heading the department of Information Technology at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, was appointed on January 1 as the CTO.



"I am currently on deputation to the Delhi Police. My primary focus will be to ensure how technology can help Delhi Police in better policing and having a proactive approach towards curbing crime," Mr Mohapatra told PTI.



He said that he will gain more clarity on his profile by next week.



Mr Mohapatra's areas of specialisation include cybercrime, cryptography and network security among others.



According to another official, the CTO will also have the job to liaison with different units of Delhi Police to understand any technology-related issues faced by them.



He will also be in touch with academia and private sector firms to scout for new technologies and solutions.



