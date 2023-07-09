IIT Delhi Student, 20, Found Hanging In Hostel Room: Cops

Delhi-IIT student was found hanging at his hostel room late last night. (Representational)

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide yesterday, the police said.

Ayush Ashna was found hanging in his hostel room at the campus late last night.

Ayush, who was from Uttar Pradesh, had appeared for final exams of B.Tech this year, police said.

Officials said no note has been recovered from his room so far.

"Ayush's family members have been informed and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of his death," they said.

This comes a day after a 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota.

The student, who was from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, had shifted to Kota just two months ago, officials said, adding that he was taking coaching classes to crack the tough IIT JEE.

He had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Kota with a friend. The student allegedly died by suicide while his friend was out of town.

Police said they are investigating the case.



