59 Lakh Awarded To Husband Of Delhi Doctor Killed In Car Accident

Pooja Verma was pursuing MD in Biochemistry from Lady Hardinge Medical College (Representational)

Rs 59 lakh was awarded as compensation to the husband of a 29-year-old Delhi doctor who was killed after being hit by a tractor in 2008. The compensation was awarded by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal or MACT.

The tractor, which had an open trolley, had hit the car in which south Delhi resident Pooja Verma, a third-year post graduate medical student, was travelling with her husband and his family on the Delhi-Mathura road near Haryana.

Ms Verma was pursuing MD in Biochemistry from Lady Hardinge Medical College.

MACT presiding officer Sameer Bajpai awarded the compensation to the husband of Ms Verma, a qualified MBBS doctor. She worked in Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College & Sucheta Kriplani Hospital.

"The petitioner has successfully established on record that Pooja Verma succumbed to the injuries sustained in the road accident due to rash and negligent driving of vehicle... Therefore, this issue is decided in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents," the court said.

On December 14, 2008, Ms Verma was travelling with her husband Manasvi Kumar and his father, mother and sister when the tractor turned towards them on the highway and dashed their vehicle, a complaint filed by Mr Kumar said.

In his complaint, Mr Kumar also stated that he was not employed at the time of his wife's death and therefore was completely dependent upon her.

However, the court noted that since Mr Kumar married again, he was not entitled to get any compensation over loss of dependency.

