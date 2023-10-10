'Humiliated Publicly', Says Man Arrested Over Revenge Killing In Delhi: Cops

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Keshav Kakkar (Representational)

Delhi police has arrested a person for allegedly killing a man in the city's Dev Nagar area to settle his old score with him, said Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The alleged killing happened on the intervening night of October 4-5. According to the police, the accused shot the man dead in revenge for the "public humiliation" that he suffered from the latter.

Delhi Police said that in the intervening night of 4th and 5th October, at about 1.50 am, a PCR call was received at Police Station Prasad Nagar wherein the caller informed that his friend was shot in Krishna Nagar, Dev Nagar, Delhi.

Immediately, police rushed to the spot and found that the injured person had been shifted to BLK Hospital.

The victim was identified as Keshav Kakkar, 32, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The police team enquired about the details of the incident from the friends of the victim and through that the name of Vishal emerged as the alleged accused.

Thereafter, the team gathered more information about the alleged accused Vishal through technical surveillance, local informers and by scanning of his previous criminal record. On the basis of available information, local informers were activated.

According to the police, the cumbersome efforts of the team yielded positive result soon as a secret information was received by the team that alleged accused Vishal alias Pawan was making an effort to escape from Delhi and in that process, he was going to meet one of his friends in the area of Zafrabad.

After waiting there for hours, the team spotted Vishal and arrested him.

On sustained interrogation, accused confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had a tussle with the victim, Keshav Kakkar, who faced criminal cases registered at Prasad Nagar Police Station and was involved in cases of murder and extortion.

Keshav Kakkar had allegedly humiliated him publicly last year and it was the reason he was nurturing vengeance against him.

Delhi Police also made efforts for the recovery of the weapon of offence, but the same is still to be found. Vishal was produced before the Court and he was sent to judicial custody, said Delhi police.



