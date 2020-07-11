Humidity Levels Shoot Up In Delhi Due To Overnight Rainfall

Humidity levels shot up to 98 per cent due to overnight rainfall. (File)

Cloudy skies in the national capital kept the mercury in check on Saturday but high humidity caused some inconvenience to the residents.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The rest of the areas recorded the maximum temperature between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels shot up to 98 per cent due to overnight rainfall.

The weather department predicted a generally cloudy sky, light rain and strong surface winds on Sunday.

In July so far, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 43.5 mm rainfall, which is 23 per cent less than the normal of 56.5 mm.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season started, the city has gauged 79.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 112.1 mm -- a deficiency of 35 per cent.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.