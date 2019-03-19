Metro Services To Start After 2.30 pm On Holi

Metro services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi on Holi.

Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Thursday due to Holi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2pm and will run as per schedule thereafter, it said.

On the day of the ''Holi'' festival (March 21), Metro services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line, the DMRC statement said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.