Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 2.30 pm On Holi

Delhi Metro services will be curtailed and trains will begin operating at 2.30 pm on the occasion of Holi on March 10, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

The DMRC informed that services on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will start at 2:30 pm, as against the normal 6 am.

"On 10th March (Holi festival), Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Airport Express Line," the DMRC said.

In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2.30 pm on the day.

