In Pics: Flooded Delhi Roads, Water Inside Homes After Record Rain

Visuals showed water inside Delhi homes after heavy rain.

As Delhi saw a new rain record this morning, massive waterlogging caused traffic disruptions in many parts of the national capital and its neighbouring cities, including Gurgaon and Noida.

The city received 112.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest in 19 years, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said.

The weather department has predicted more rain till Saturday and issued an orange alert for today. Authorities have been issuing regular updates, and warning commuters about routes they should avoid due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

A number of videos and photographs have been shared online that show submerged streets and long queues of vehicles stuck amid traffic snarls. Videos show vehicles struggling to cross the waterlogged Dwarka underpass. In south-west Delhi's Munirka, heavy water logging was reported, markets were shut and only a few people were seen out on the streets.

Delhi receives 1598% more rainfall in the last 24 hours. NDTV's Divya Wadhwa brings you the latest weather update pic.twitter.com/5Lone08j6a — NDTV (@ndtv) September 1, 2021

Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today pic.twitter.com/0UqBUwao7f — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

A bungalow in Sainik Farms, one of the most upscale localities of the city, was seen flooded with drain water. Residents complained the civic body hasn't cleaned the drains for a long time. Visuals showed people trying to remove household items out of the bungalow.

Delhi Rain: Residents were seen struggling even inside their homes.

At Minto Bridge, infamous for getting flooded every year, there was a long queue of vehicles. The Delhi Traffic Police said both the carriageways had been closed due to waterlogging, and traffic was being diverted.

Traffic Alert

Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to water logging. Traffic diverted from cannaught place towards Barakhamba and traffic coming from Kamla Market side diverted towards Deen Dayal Uppadhay Road. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2021

There were similar scenes in Gurgaon that received 64.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. A few images shared by news agency ANI showed vehicles struggling to move through waterlogged streets and getting stuck in long queues.

Haryana: Severe waterlogging seen in several parts of Gurugram following rainfall



As per IMD, the city received 64.2 mm of rain in last 24 hours



'Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' is likely in Gurugram for the 3 three days, IMD says pic.twitter.com/f1KNUL0fUn — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The rain hit Delhi on a day when schools in the city reopened after 17 months. Authorities said that they were implementing strict Covid measures for students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff. Photos showed students carrying umbrellas with masks on while going to school.

Delhi: Schools reopen in the national capital for classes 9 to 12, starting today; visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pusa Road



Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams." pic.twitter.com/WTt2e0JDds — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

(With inputs from PTI)