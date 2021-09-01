In Pics: Flooded Delhi Roads, Water Inside Homes After Record Rain

Record Rain In Delhi: The rain hit Delhi on a day when schools in the city reopened after 17 months.

In Pics: Flooded Delhi Roads, Water Inside Homes After Record Rain

Visuals showed water inside Delhi homes after heavy rain.

New Delhi:

As Delhi saw a new rain record this morning, massive waterlogging caused traffic disruptions in many parts of the national capital and its neighbouring cities, including Gurgaon and Noida. 

The city received 112.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest in 19 years, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said.

The weather department has predicted more rain till Saturday and issued an orange alert for today. Authorities have been issuing regular updates, and warning commuters about routes they should avoid due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

A number of videos and photographs have been shared online that show submerged streets and long queues of vehicles stuck amid traffic snarls. Videos show vehicles struggling to cross the waterlogged Dwarka underpass. In south-west Delhi's Munirka, heavy water logging was reported, markets were shut and only a few people were seen out on the streets.

A bungalow in Sainik Farms, one of the most upscale localities of the city, was seen flooded with drain water. Residents complained the civic body hasn't cleaned the drains for a long time. Visuals showed people trying to remove household items out of the bungalow.

u8lc68f

Delhi Rain: Residents were seen struggling even inside their homes.

At Minto Bridge, infamous for getting flooded every year, there was a long queue of vehicles. The Delhi Traffic Police said both the carriageways had been closed due to waterlogging, and traffic was being diverted.

There were similar scenes in Gurgaon that received 64.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. A few images shared by news agency ANI showed vehicles struggling to move through waterlogged streets and getting stuck in long queues.

The rain hit Delhi on a day when schools in the city reopened after 17 months. Authorities said that they were implementing strict Covid measures for students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff. Photos showed students carrying umbrellas with masks on while going to school.

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Also Read