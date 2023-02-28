Heavy Traffic In Many Parts Of Delhi, Commuters Urge Police to Take Action

Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the national capital on Tuesday. (Representational)

Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police said it received 12 calls of traffic-related issues so far on Tuesday from different parts of the city, including Jhandewalan, SP Marg, Chhatarpur, Durgapuri, Rohini Sector-24, Karol Bagh, Mahavir Enclave, Karkari Mor and Vasundhra Enclave.

According to officials, traffic may remain affected in central Delhi due to the arrival of a large number of diplomats and foreign ministers to attend the G20 meeting.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is slated for March 1 and 2 in the city.

Foreign ministers of almost all G20 countries, including Japan's Hayashi Yoshimasa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Canada's Melanie Joly, are set to attend the meeting.

Rohit Tomar, a lawyer by profession, said the traffic was heavy on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from near Ghazipur to Akshardham in the morning hours on Tuesday. He said the vehicular movement was affected near Lajpat Nagar till Barapulla flyover in the afternoon.

The affected commuters also took to Twitter to complain about the traffic and requested the city police to provide a solution to this problem.

People complained about traffic near Modi Mill flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon, on NH9 end at Nizamuddin red light.

One of them said the traffic was heavy from Burari authority till Ring Road.

The traffic was moving with a slow pace on Sardar Patel Marg. It is moving slowly from Jasola to Okhla in underpass. Chandagi Ram Akhara area in north Delhi is totally choked, another commuter rued.

A commuter reported severe traffic jam at Behra Enclave near Peeragarhi.

The traffic was also witnessed at India Gate and the underpass in Paschim Vihar in front of Radisson Blu hotel.

There is daily traffic jam on DDU road, Paschim Vihar (from McDonald to Neo Convent School) for one to two hours during afternoon and late evening hours, the commuters said.

The traffic is also very heavy on Ring Road near about the Samaypur Badli Metro Station. Traffic snarl was also reported in the front of gate number 7 of GTB hospital. Massive traffic jam at Punjabi Bagh Ring Road. It takes at least one to two hours to cross Punjabi Bagh, a commuter tweeted.

