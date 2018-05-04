He Suspected Live-In Partner Was Cheating. Killed Woman, Her Minor Son: Police The couple was having issues since he suspected her of being friendly with other men. He also said that he did not like her "dominating nature".

A 29-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly killing his live-in partner and her minor son in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said. The accused allegedly killed the woman since he suspected her of infidelity, they said.



On April 23, the accused purchased a bottle of liquor and after reaching home, he offered her drink. When she lost consciousness, he allegedly stabbed her in the neck and slit her throat. Later, he also silt the throat of the minor boy who was sleeping, police said.



Police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the first floor of a house on April 25. The police team broke open the lock and found two decomposed bodies of a woman aged about 30-32 years and a boy aged around 8-10 years.



During inquiry from the landlord of the house, it was revealed that the woman and her son were living in the house along with the man from the last 8-10 months, they said. The landlord told police that they were introverts and were not in touch with other people in the neighbourhood, police said.



The shanty of the victims was scanned and a school belt was found there. The police team went to the school at Tughlakabad Extension and the school was opened. The admission form of the child was retrieved from the school and on the basis of it, the deceased were identified, they said.



In order to nab the accused, a team was sent to West Bengal but he was not found at his native village in Malda. On the basis of information gathered, a raid was conducted in the remote area of Sahibganj, Jharkhand and he was nabbed on April 29 from the border of Jharkhand and West Bengal, police said.



During interrogation, the man told police that around seven years ago, the woman's husband had died in his village and after that she came to Delhi with her son, they said.



She used to work as a maid and lived in a shanty in Okhla. About 7-8 months ago, he met the woman and they started living together as husband and wife, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (Southeast), said. Even in the school record of the boy, the man's photo was there in the column for the father's picture, police said.



The couple was having issues since he suspected her of being friendly with other men. He also said that he did not like her dominating nature, they said. He wanted to teach her a lesson and made a plan to kill her, the official said.



After killing the duo, he ran away to West Bengal. The knife and the clothes have been recovered, he added.



