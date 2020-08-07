Gold Jewellery Worth Around Rs 20 Lakh Looted From West Delhi Shop: Police

The police have registered a case under relevant sections (Representational)

Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against unidentified persons who burgled a jewellery shop in West Delhi's Najafgarh area and decamped with gold items worth around Rs 20 lakh, officials said.

The accused entered the shop from the second floor of the building by using a gas cutter to cut the doors. The incident came to light on Thursday morning, they said.

Rajiv Verma (43), the owner of the shop, stated that on Wednesday around 6 pm, he put the jewellery in the locker. Later, he locked the shop and went home, police said.

On Thursday at 8.30 am, when he opened the shop, he found stuff lying scattered inside. When he went upstairs, he saw the doors on the first and second floors cut. He also found the gas cutter and one oxygen cylinder there, police said.

When Mr Verma checked the locker, he found gold jewellery weighing 425 grams and some other items missing. The thieves also took away two CCTV cameras and a digital video recorder, they said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

