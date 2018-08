Police said that they have arrested the three accused (Representational)

A girl was allegedly raped by three men over a period of time in the Uttam Nagar area, the police said on Monday. The three accused were arrested, they added.

The police were informed last Saturday about the incident when the victim alleged that the accused had raped her on different occasions, they said.

Advertisement

The victim's parents are divorced and the she stays with her father in Uttam Nagar.