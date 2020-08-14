Girl, 17, Allegedly Raped By Lab Technician Inside Delhi Hospital: Police

Police have registered a case under various sections of rape and the POCSO Act. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a lab technician inside a hospital here when she went there to apply for a job, police said on Thursday.

The man, who worked as a lab technician at the hospital, has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on August 9, police said.

According to police, the girl got in touch with the lab technician at the hospital through her friend, following which they became friends.

Since she was also looking for a job, he asked her to meet her at the hospital on the pretext of getting her a job. He later took her to his lab's cabin and allegedly raped her, they said.

After returning home, she narrated the incident to her family.

On August 11, she along with her mother approached police and filed a complaint.

A medical examination was conducted and the accused was arrested in connection with the incident.

"We have registered a case under various sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the North Avenue police station. The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.