G20 Summit: Delhi Metro Asked To Close Station Gates Towards VVIP Routes

As part of the G20 security arrangements, the Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro to close the gates of its stations that open towards VVIPs' place of stay and routes, and the summit's venue, officials said on Monday.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. Gates of more than 20 metro stations, including three of Khan Market, two of Moti Bagh and five of ITO, are "required" to be closed to strengthen the security matrix from September 8 to September 10, according to an official communication between police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"As you are aware that the G20 Summit-2023 is round the corner and we are making all possible efforts to enhance the security matrix. Hence, in order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the upcoming summit, it is required to ensure that the gate numbers of metro stations that open towards the VVIPs route/venue of summit/place of stay may be closed from September 8 to 10," the letter stated.

It also stated that if any gate-closing request is received from any deputy commissioners of police or the police headquarters or if circumstances warrant, the DMRC shall be informed immediately at a short notice.

This has the approval of the "special commissioner of police/vigilance and the public transport safety division, Delhi", the letter stated.

India is hosting summit in Delhi in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

The Group of 20 comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States, and the European Union.

