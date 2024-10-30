French Ambassador's Mobile Stolen In Chandni Chowk, 4 Arrested

The officials received information regarding the incident from the Embassy on October 21.

Four people have been arrested for stealing French Ambassador Thierry Mathou's mobile phone last week in Delhi's famous Chandni Chowk market.

The incident took place on October 20 near Jain Temple in the area, when Mr Thierry and his wife were visiting the market.

According to the police, the accused stole the phone from the Ambassador's pocket. Following this, Mr Thierry filed an online FIR with the Delhi Police.

Following the complaint, the police checked the CCTVs in the Chandni Chowk area and also formed a team to find the culprit.

All the four accused are aged between 20 and 25 years. They are residents of the trans-Yamuna area, reported news agency PTI.

The police recovered the phone from the accused and handed it back to the Ambassador.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.