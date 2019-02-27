Four-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Karol Bagh, Case Registered

An investigation was underway to ascertain if there was any violation of civic norms.

An old four-storey building collapsed in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday although no one was injured in the incident, the police said.

The incident happened two weeks after the deadly fire incident at Hotel Arpit Palace in the same area that claimed the lives of 17 people.

A call about the incident was received at 8.40 am after which four vehicles, including two rescue responders, were sent to the spot, a senior official from Delhi Fire Service said.

The building is located in the Dev Nagar area, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain if there was any violation of civic norms.

The area falls under the Karol Bagh Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

A case under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said.

Section 336 is imposed for endangering life or personal safety of others, and can attract punishment of imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 250, or both.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The ground floor of the building houses shops. However, there was no occupant on the four floors of the building, the official said.

Operations are underway to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris. No casualty has been reported so far, officials said.

Currently, two vehicles are removing the debris, they said, adding that a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team was also on the spot.

On Saturday, a portion of a dilapidated building had collapsed in Karol Bagh. Four people trapped inside the building were safely rescued, the officials had said.

NDMC officials could not be reached for comments despite repeated calls.