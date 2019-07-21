Former Delhi BJP Chief Mange Ram Garg Dies

Mange Ram Garg was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2003

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg died this morning.

He died at 7.30 am at a private hospital, his family said in a statement.

His body will taken to his residence in north Delhi at 11.30 am and will later be shifted to the Delhi BJP headquarters so that people can pay their last respects.

The family statement said his body will be donated to a hospital according to his wish.

Mange Ram Garg, who was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2003.

"Mange Ram Gargji's death is an 'irreparable loss' to the party," BJP working president JP Nadda tweeted.

