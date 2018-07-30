Foetus Found In Toilet Of Delhi Hospital, Sent For Postmortem

The police were informed yesterday by the hospital authorities about a foetus being found in a washroom of the Emergency unit.

Delhi | | Updated: July 30, 2018 14:41 IST
Foetus was sent for postmortem to ascertain its gestational age. (File)

New Delhi: 

A foetus was found abandoned in a toilet in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the police said today.

The foetus was sent for postmortem to ascertain its gestational age, officials said.

A case was registered under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code or the IPC, which pertains to concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body and is punishable with a maximum jail term of two years and a fine, they added. 

