Fire In Electronics Factory In Delhi, No Casualties

21 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out on Sunday at an electronics factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, fire department said.

According to it, the department was informed about the fire at 11.21 am, following which 21 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The conflagration was brought under control by 3 pm and the cooling process was underway.

According to fire officials, the fire had broken out on the third and fourth floor of the factory.

