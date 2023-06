Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Factory, 20 Fire Engines Rush To Spot

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said official.

A fire broke out in a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said, adding 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said there was no report of injuries to anybody.

According to fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 6 pm and more than 20 fire tenders are on the job to douse of the fire.

The fire-fighting operation is underway, an official said, adding what caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

