Fire Breaks Out At A Room In AIIMS Delhi

The fire started from an air-conditioner due to short circuit, a fire official said.

Delhi | | Updated: May 31, 2019 04:08 IST
New Delhi: 

A minor fire broke out at a room in the new private ward block of AIIMS on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

The DFS received a call about the fire at 9.54 pm after which one fire tender was rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The fire was controlled within a few minutes. The fire started from an air-conditioner due to short circuit, a fire official said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

