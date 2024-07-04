Fire At Multi-Storey House In Delhi's East Of Kailash, Woman Rescued

A call about the blaze on the third and fourth floor of the building was received at 5.50 am

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building in the East of Kailash area here on Thursday morning, fire department officials said.

A call about the blaze on the third and fourth floor of the building was received at 5.50 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, according to Delhi Fire Service officials.

A woman was rescued and efforts are on to douse the flames, an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)