FIR Filed After Stray Dog Found Dead In South Delhi: Police

The Delhi Police has registered a case after a stray dog was found dead under suspicious circumstances in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, officials said on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the animal died after falling from a height, but a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the death, they said.

A complaint was received at the Defence Colony police station from a Lajpat Nagar-4 resident against the residents' welfare association of the area, alleging that the dog was thrown on the road from the third floor of a building, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant, who runs a pet clinic in the area, regularly visits Sadiq Nagar to feed stray dogs. During one such visit on June 29, she spotted the dog lying dead in a pool of blood.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she has been feeding dogs in Sadiq Nagar for the last one year and one of the dogs was found dead around 2 am on June 29.

"It was thrown from the third floor by a resident living in block 4A. Many cases like these have been observed. Earlier, a puppy was rescued by me and treated at my hospital," she alleged in her complaint.

"We have registered a case under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc. of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being investigated," Atul Kumar Thakur, a senior police officer said.

The footage captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned to establish the sequence of events that resulted in the death of the animal, the police said.

