Finance Department Sought Verifiable Data For AAP's Women Scheme: Sources

The monthly financial aid for women in Delhi announced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is without solid funding source, the Congress and BJP have alleged, and have termed Mr Kejriwal's election promise an attempt to mislead women voters ahead of the Delhi assembly election scheduled early next year.

The big announcement to raise financial aid from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,100 if the AAP is voted to power again in Delhi has attracted criticism from the ruling party's rivals over its funding source.

The 'Mahila Samman Yojna' was first proposed by the women and child development department to the finance department, sources said.

The finance department raised concern over the funding source and advised not to bring the draft to the Council of Ministers without enough data.

"Contours of the proposed scheme [is] unclear; demanding more detailing and firming up of timelines to enable efficient and transparent spending of Rs 4,560 crore annually. It is advised not to bring the draft cabinet note before the Council of Ministers till a concrete scheme with verifiable data and roadmap is prepared for consideration by the Council of Ministers," the finance department had said.

Earlier today, Mr Kejriwal announced the Mahila Samman Yojana has been approved by the Delhi cabinet, leading to enhancement of the monthly amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100.

He said since the election dates will be announced in the next few days, the money transfers can't be done now; however, the registration process for availing benefits under the scheme will begin.

To avail this benefit, women will need to get themselves registered and once done, the amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, he said.

The AAP is contesting the Delhi election solo and have ruled out any alliance.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said Mr Kejriwal's latest promise to give Rs 2,100 per month to the "mothers and sisters" of Delhi was yet another false promise after he failed to honour his previous promise of giving Rs 1,000 to a woman in every family.

Mr Kejriwal had stopped widow pension and the Ladli Yojana.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva questioned why the AAP government in Punjab, which promised Mahila Samman Rashi before the assembly election, has failed to deliver even after two years in power.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr Kejriwal collected forms from women in Delhi and promised a grant of Rs 1,000 starting September. However, no funds have been distributed to date, Mr Sachdeva said.