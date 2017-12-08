Fake Education Board Uncovered In Delhi; 6 Arrested

As many as 15,000 fake marksheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, computers, etc were seized.

Delhi | | Updated: December 08, 2017 13:39 IST
The fake institution was named "Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi"

New Delhi, India:  Six people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake education board in northeast Delhi's Shahdara since 2012, police said today.

The chairman of the fake education board, Shiv Prasad Pandey, was among the arrested people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said.

As many as 15,000 fake mark-sheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, computers, etc were seized, Pandey said.

The accused had named the fake institution "Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi".

Its website claimed it was an autonomous organisation under the "Government of India, Ministry of Education Department" and had the recognition of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, National Council of Educational Research and Training and various other state education boards, police said.

Further details are awaited.

