Fake Call Centre In Delhi Cheated 225 People Of Rs 13 Crore, Busted

A fake call centre racket was busted in West Delhi on Saturday and 11 people were arrested today. Police have recovered cheque books, ATM cards and multiple mobile phones from the gang.

A retired bank manager Rajeev Ghai had filed a complaint after he was allegedly duped of over Rs 20 lakh with promise of lucrative insurance benefits.

The police interrogation revealed that an organised cybercrime syndicate was operating at national level and they had so far succeeded in cheating 225 people of about Rs 13 crores.

"The accused opened a bank account on forged or fake identity. After opening the accounts, they called people and convinced them to make investments in their fake plans and deposit money in those bank accounts," a police official said.

The accused have been booked under various criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code.

