Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi Invites UG And PG Students For Research Fellowship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications for its Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2026. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The eight-week-long fellowship gives an opportunity to M.Tech and M.E. students to execute innovative research under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty. The application window, which opened on March 16, will close on April 3, 2026. The list of selected students will be displayed in May. The programme will be conducted between May 13 and July 13.

Summer Research #Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026 for #UG and #PG Students#IITDelhi is providing an opportunity for exceptionally qualified undergraduate and https://t.co/f8NVP1cM5P. students to execute an innovative #research and development project under the guidance of IIT… pic.twitter.com/2EhLthwynC — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) March 17, 2026

Eligibility:

Undergraduate students (except IIT Delhi) who have completed at least 2 years of study towards an engineering degree and are among the top ten positions in their respective programme will be eligible to apply for this fellowship.

Any M.Tech./M.E. student (except IIT Delhi) who has completed at least the 1st semester of study within the top ten ranks and has secured at least 70% marks or a CGPA of 7.00 (on a 10-point scale) at the end of the 1st semester in their respective programme will be eligible to apply for this fellowship.

The fellowship will cover the following:

Cost of travel (train-sleeper class only) within the country, to and from IIT Delhi

Stay at IIT Delhi during the visit(s), including boarding and lodging in the institute hostels

Fellowship of Rs. 2000/- per week

The student will register at IIT Delhi as a visiting student; she/he will not be required to pay the institute registration fee. The selected student will be required to get himself/herself insured against any eventuality for the period of stay at the institute. The student will have to bear the insurance charges (the insurance should cover accidents and accidental death).

Steps to apply:

The online application form is available at the following link: https://oldacademics.iitd.ac.in/srf/main.php

The applicant will have to upload the following documents while filling in the online form:

Photograph (JPG format, 200×230 pixels, maximum size 100 KB)

Consolidated Grade Card (PDF format)

Rank Certificate (PDF format)

No Objection Certificate (PDF format) from the parent institution stating the starting and ending dates for carrying out full-time research work at IIT Delhi under the fellowship programme

The uploaded documents should be clear and legible; otherwise, the application is liable to be rejected. The candidate is not required to submit a hard copy of the application; however, selected candidates will have to produce the above original documents at the time of joining.